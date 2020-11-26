|
BARNES Paul Marginson Former Consultant Paediatrician at
Bedford Hospital,
Dr Paul M Barnes,
FRCPEd, FRCPCH, DCH, D Obst,
died peacefully at home surrounded
by his loving family on
10th November 2020, aged 89.
A devoted husband to Alice,
father and grandfather.
He will be much missed by family, friends, colleagues and all his patients in a remarkable career that took him all over Africa and the Middle East.
Although his mind and body became increasingly frail towards the end of his life, his legacy will undoubtedly live on in the many children and families whose lives he touched throughout a career dedicated to improving the future for children born into uncertain and in some cases perilous environments.
A private cremation was held at
North Herts Memorial Park
on 24th November.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Garden House Hospice
https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/10-11-2020-
paul-marginson-barnes/
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020