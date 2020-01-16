|
|
|
STRATTON Paul Of Kempston, Bedford,
passed away suddenly on the
28th December 2019 aged 66 years.
A loving husband to Susan,
father to Jessica and Dale and grandfather to Hadley.
The funeral service will be held at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford at 11:30am on Thursday 30th January 2020. Family requests no flowers please but a donation instead to a charity of your choosing.
Any enquiries to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020