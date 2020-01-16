Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Stratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Stratton

Notice Condolences

Paul Stratton Notice
STRATTON Paul Of Kempston, Bedford,
passed away suddenly on the
28th December 2019 aged 66 years.
A loving husband to Susan,
father to Jessica and Dale and grandfather to Hadley.
The funeral service will be held at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford at 11:30am on Thursday 30th January 2020. Family requests no flowers please but a donation instead to a charity of your choosing.
Any enquiries to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -