|
|
|
Perrone Paula Susan
née Lowe
Passed away peacefully on
28th February 2020,
at Bedford Hospital,
aged 66 years.
Loving Wife to Attilio.
Devoted Mother to
Michele and Adriano.
Loving Mother-In-Law to
Leonie and Heli.
Special Nonna to
Sofia, Eliana and Oscar.
Will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Taken too soon.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Wednesday 1st April 2020
at 12.15.
Family request bright colours
to be worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020