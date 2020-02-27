|
PAULINE MAVIS FLETCHER 1925 - 2020 Peacefully on 13th February,
aged 94 years.
Dear wife of the late Murray Fletcher, and devoted mother and grandmother.
Funeral service will be held at 2.30pm on Monday 16th March 2020 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please
but if you wish to commemorate Pauline's life by giving a donation to
The Murray Fletcher Sports Scholarship Fund, these can be sent
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals Bedford 48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020