|
|
|
Pauline Ellen Taylor
Suddenly at home on
18th January 2020
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife to Richard (deceased). Loving Mum to Nigel and Marcus
and step Mum to Barbara.
Much loved Mother in law
to Anne Marie and Becca
and much loved Nanny.
Funeral service takes place
at 3.15pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at St Mary's Church, Goldington followed by cremation.
Any flowers are welcome
and can be sent c/o
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020