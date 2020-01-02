|
Coe Peter Passed away on 17th December 2019 aged 89 years.
A loving husband to Dorothy,
father to Susan and Jennifer, Grandfather to Kirstie, Jon and Matt; Great Grandfather to Lola-May.
Funeral Service to take place at Bedford Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 10.45am.
Family flowers only but donations accepted to the 'British Heart Foundation' or 'BHF" C/O
Malcolm Jones
Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford
MK40 3JG
Tel: 01234 363191
www.molyneuxjones.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020