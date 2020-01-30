|
|
|
GAIR Peter Albert On 5th January 2020 at Bedford Hospital after a short illness,
aged 88 years.
Alumnus of Bedford School, Jesus College, Oxford and solicitor of many years with Benning, Hoare & Drew (now Knowles Benning LLP).
An independent gentleman and professional, sadly missed
by cousins and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Bedford Crematorium, 104 Norse Rd, Bedford, MK41 0RL on Monday
10th February 2020 at 12.15pm.
Friends, clients, colleagues welcome.
Any enquiries to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 30, 2020