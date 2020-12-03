|
|
|
Peter Hutton
Peter died peacefully at
Salvete Care Home on 21st November 2020, cared for by wonderful staff and family.
Devoted husband to Mary
and father of Kay and David,
loving grandfather, great-grandfather,
father-in-law and brother.
Keen cyclist, golfer and bridge player.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Versus Arthritis can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
For details of funeral service and
online service please contact
Neville's Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 3, 2020