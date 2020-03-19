Home

Philip Gregg

Philip Gregg Notice
Philip Robert Gregg In loving memory of
Philip Robert Gregg who sadly
passed away after a long illness on
Tuesday 3rd March aged 61 years.
Dad to Andrew and Ana and
loving Husband to Emma.
The funeral service will take place
at 3:15pm on Monday 23rd March 2020 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse road.
Any flowers welcome.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquires to
Neville Funerals Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE. Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020
