NORFORD Philip Charles
Philip, aged 70, of Bromham, passed peacefully on Monday 2nd November 2020 after a short illness.
A dearly loved and loving Husband to Olga, Dad to Alex, Natalia and Georgia and Grandad to Joseph, Ben, Ollie, Sasha and Aleksandar.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to the Aplastic Anaemia Trust.
https://www.theaat.org.uk/fundraisers/phil-norford
Funeral was held on
Wednesday 11th November
at St Owen's Church, Bromham.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Always in our thoughts.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 19, 2020
