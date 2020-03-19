|
|
|
Mead Phyllis Marjorie Of Woburn, Sadly passed away on
9th March 2020 at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, aged 93 years. Beloved Wife to Dennis (Deceased),
Loving Mum to Linda and Son in Law John, Nan to Darren and Jamie
and 10 Great Grand Children and
2 Great Great Grand Children.
She will always be missed.
Funeral Service to take place at
Willow Chapel Crownhill on
Wednesday 25th March at 11-45am.
Donations in Memory of Phyllis are for Willen Hospice and may be sent to Haseldine Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020