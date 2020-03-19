|
Stanton Phyllis Ellen
(Phyll)
Passed away peacefully on the
4th March 2020, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of Reg (deceased).
Dearly loved Mum, Mother-in-Law, Nanny and Great Grandma.
Funeral service takes place at 2:30pm on Friday 27th March 2020 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road. Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished to
Dementia UK can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquires to Neville Funerals Service, 48 Roff Avenue Bedford,
MK41 7TE, Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020