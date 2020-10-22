Home

Filomeno Pozella Passed away peacefully on the 16th October 2020, aged 90 years. A devoted husband to Rosa, loving father to Nicola and Antonietta, father-in-law to Daniela and Claudio and beloved grandfather to Lara, Giacomo, Dario and Stefano.
Forever in our hearts and prayers. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Sue Ryder,
St. John's Hospice Palliative Care Hub, may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038

Filomeno Pozella si è spento il 16 ottobre 2020 all'età di 90 anni. Amorevole marito a Rosa, amato padre a Nicola ed Antonietta, suocero a Daniela e Claudio ed amatissimo nonno a Lara, Giacomo, Dario e Stefano. Rimarrà sempre nei nostri cuori e nelle nostre preghiere.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 22, 2020
