|
|
|
BEAR Randolph Norman Of Wilstead, formerly of Enfield.
Passed away peacefully on
8th December 2019, aged 81 years.
Devoted uncle to Paul and Gemma, Chris and Stephen and Lisa and Kelly. Brother to Keith and Kenneth.
Funeral service will be held at
Enfield Crematorium on
Monday 30th December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, for the
British Lung Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill
Tel: 01525 406132
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 26, 2019