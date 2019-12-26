Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Randolph Bear

Notice Condolences

Randolph Bear Notice
BEAR Randolph Norman Of Wilstead, formerly of Enfield.
Passed away peacefully on
8th December 2019, aged 81 years.

Devoted uncle to Paul and Gemma, Chris and Stephen and Lisa and Kelly. Brother to Keith and Kenneth.

Funeral service will be held at
Enfield Crematorium on
Monday 30th December at 11.30am.

Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, for the
British Lung Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill
Tel: 01525 406132


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 26, 2019
