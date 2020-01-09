Home

Ray Gaines Notice
GAINES Ray
"Gabby"
Suddenly on 17th December 2019,
sadly passed away aged 70 years.
Beloved husband and best friend to Jose, much loved dad and grandad
and friend to many.
He will be missed as much
as he was loved.
Funeral Service will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. All welcome. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
St John's School and College
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Rd, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
