WOOD Reginald John
'Reg' Of Clare, Suffolk and formerly of Ampthill, Bedfordshire.
Passed away peacefully on
September 24th 2020 at Cleves
Place, Haverhill aged 93 years.
Dearly loved husband of Eve, devoted father of Julie, Valerie and Carol, and adored by his six grandchildren and
six great-grandchildren. Reg will be
sadly missed by all who knew him.
Private family funeral at Clare Baptist
Church on Wednesday October 21st.
Family flowers only please, but
donations in Reg's memory can be
made to Dementia UK at
https://regwood.muchloved.com/
or sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill,
Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 15, 2020
