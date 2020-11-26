Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Ellicock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Ellicock

Notice Condolences

Rex Ellicock Notice
Ellicock Rex Morris Sadly passed away on
9th November 2020 aged 98 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Joan, loving Father to Jane,
Grandfather to Debra and Steven
and Great Grandfather to
Maddy and Jessica.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Monday 30th November 2020
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK,
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel No 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -