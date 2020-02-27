|
|
|
JOLLY Rex Albert Passed away peacefully
on 7th February 2020, aged 85 years.
Husband to Patricia (deceased),
father to Paul and Richard,
father-in-law to Diane, grandfather
to Emma, Matthew and Lauren
and great-grandfather to Elija.
Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Friday 6th March 2020
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020