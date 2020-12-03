|
Dr Richard
Maddison After a short illness on
22nd November 2020
aged 84 years.
Much loved by family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation may be
given via St Andrew's Church,
Bedford, MK40 2PF.
Webcast details will be
available from St Andrew's.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 3, 2020