|
|
|
Clarke Robert Thomas
'Bob' Sadly passed away on 3rd March 2020
aged 80 years
after a bravely borne battle.
Devoted Husband to Ann.
Much loved Father of
Anita, Stephen and Alan.
Deeply missed father in law.
Doting Grandad.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 20th March 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel Bedford
at 10.00am
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Primrose Unit
or
Sue Ryder
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020