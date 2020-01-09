|
|
|
Roger Maynard VINTNER Passed away at
Bedford Hospital on the
16th December 2019 aged 81 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The family would like to thank
the district nurses past and
present who cared for Roger
during the past 3 years.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 12.30pm at St Mary's Church Oakley followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Sue Ryder St John's
via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE. Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020