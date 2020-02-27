|
|
|
LOWE Roland Passed away peacefully
on 17th February 2020,
aged 88 years, at the Alexandra Hospital, Redditch.
Much loved husband of Millie, proud dad of Paul and his late son Philip and a devoted brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral to take place on Friday
6th March 2020 at 11:30am at
Rowley Regis Crematorium, B65 0AD.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Cancer Research UK, Epilepsy Society and
Motor Neurone Disease Association
c /o J T Brookes, Funeral Directors,
76 Worcester Road, Hagley, DY9 0NJ.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020