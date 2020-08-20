Home

Wiles Roland John of Wootton, Bedford,
passed away unexpectedly
on Monday 10th August 2020.
Loving husband to June (deceased)
and a wonderful dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad.
Lifelong farmer and friend to many,
he will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service will take place but live streaming will be available on the day. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Willen Hospice may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds MK42 8BH Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 20, 2020
