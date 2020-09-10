Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
14:00
All Saints Church
Kempston
Ronald Nott Notice
NOTT RONALD OLIVER Formerly of
Kempston and Pertenhall.
Passed away peacefully in Stroud, Gloucestershire
on 28th August 2020, aged 92.
Much loved husband of the late Shirley, and loving father to Laura, Stephanie and Andrew. Treasured Grandad,
Great Grandad, father-in-law and brother-in-law. Funeral will be at
All Saints Church, Kempston on
22nd September at 2 pm.
Donations, if desired, for
the Alzheimer's Society can be sent to A.L. & G. Abbott, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford MK42 8BH
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 10, 2020
