|
|
|
TURVEY Ronald Bertram
1923-2020 Of Wilstead
It is with much sadness that we announce the death of our father
Ron on 4th April 2020 aged 96 years.
He passed away peacefully in
Bedford Hospital after a fall at home.
Loving husband of Jean (deceased) for 68 years. Dearest father of David and wife Kathy, Christine and husband John, Susan and husband John.
Greatly missed by his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Ron was the Chief Building control officer for Bedford Borough until his retirement in 1987 and former Officer Commanding 134 Bedford Squadron for 25 years.
Cremation has taken place but it is our intention to have a memorial service to honour him when the current restrictions are lifted.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 6, 2020