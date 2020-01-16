|
SPADA ROSA Passed away
19th December 2019 - Funeral 2nd January 2020.
The family of our darling wife, mother and nonna, Rosa, wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, and for the condolences and support that we have received, that have touched us so deeply - thank you to each and every one of you. Your sympathy and thoughtfulness will always be gratefully remembered and deeply appreciated. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to
Dr Shivani Joshi and team (A&E Department, Bedford Hospital), Father Giuseppe, Nicola McIntosh (Chaplain, Bedford Hospital), Giuseppe (Singer in Church), the staff of Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors, and Bellini's Restaurant.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020