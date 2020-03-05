|
BUCKLE Rose It is with the deepest pain
and heaviest heart that we announce that our Mum, Nan and wife of the late Fred,
Rose passed away on
24th February 2020, aged 92 years.
Rose was fun loving and precious,
and she will be missed very much.
The funeral service will be held at
3:00 pm on Thursday 12th March 2020 at North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium.
No flowers, just a single rose.
Bright colours to be worn.
Donations for British Heart Foundation may be sent via www.memorygiving.
com/rosettabuckle or for
Providence Care Home may be given via donation box at the service.
Lizzy, Tony and Family.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Hitchin.Tel: 01462 444910
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020