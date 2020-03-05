|
CRAWLEY Rosemary Passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on Tuesday
25th February, aged 86 years.
Alan, her devoted husband for nearly 65 years, was at her bedside, as were her two daughters, Jill and Julie. Rosemary was a loving and selfless wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was also a much loved teacher
at Walmsley House School for
more than two decades.
She will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at
Norse Road Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 4:00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the
Cats' Protection League may be sent to to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Kempston Road, Bedford,
MK42 8BH. Tel: 01234 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020