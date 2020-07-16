|
|
|
Donaghy Rosemary June Sadly passed away on 26th June 2020
Aged 79 years.
Cherished Wife to the late Charles.
Devoted Mother to Elaine, Christopher, Ruth and Maureen.
Adored Grandmother to Michael, Catherine, Theresa, Sean,
Matthew and Lulu.
Much loved Great Grandmother
to Charlie.
Respected Mother-In -Law.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 24th July 2020 at
St. Joseph and the Holy Child Church, Bedford at 10.45am
followed by a burial at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Family Flowers only.
Donations if desired made payable to
M S Society
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 16, 2020