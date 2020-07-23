|
Moore Rosemary Elizabeth Anne (née Hopking) Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2020, aged 80 years.
Loving Wife of Albert (deceased).
Cherished Mum to Malcolm,
Daniel and Susie.
Treasured Nan to Emma, Robin,
Simon, Angela, Rebecca.
Great Grandma to Emily.
Mother-in-Law to Michael.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service on
Tuesday 28th July 2020.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Teenage Cancer Trust at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robincooper100milerun
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on July 23, 2020