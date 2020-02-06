|
ROWE Rosemary Nellie Passed away peacefully on
28th January 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of John (deceased),
much loved mother of Caroline and Peter, mother-in-law of Luke and Gill and adored granny of James, Laura,
Katherine, Ellie and Daniel.
A dedicated teacher
in Kempston for 30 years.
Funeral service to be held at Kempston
East Methodist Church at 2pm on
Thursday 27th February 2020
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Kempston East Vision Fund may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020