A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
14:00
Kempston East Methodist Church
Notice Condolences

Rosemary Rowe Notice
ROWE Rosemary Nellie Passed away peacefully on
28th January 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of John (deceased),
much loved mother of Caroline and Peter, mother-in-law of Luke and Gill and adored granny of James, Laura,
Katherine, Ellie and Daniel.
A dedicated teacher
in Kempston for 30 years.
Funeral service to be held at Kempston
East Methodist Church at 2pm on
Thursday 27th February 2020
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Kempston East Vision Fund may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020
