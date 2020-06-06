Home

Whiffin Rosemary June On 7th May, 2020, aged 88 years,
of Riseley, Bedford.
Beloved wife of Dennis Whiffin,
loving mother to Beverley,
Pamela and Graham.
A private family funeral service will be held on 10 th June 2020, followed later in the year by a celebration of her life,
to be held in Riseley,
date to be announced.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired,in Rosemary's memory to Age UK Bedfordshire can be made via cheque made payable to Age UK Bedfordshire to:
78-82 Bromham Road,
Bedford MK40 2QH,
or donate directly into their
bank account:
CAF Bank Limited
Acc Name: Age UK Bedfordshire
Acc No: 00005163
Sort Code 40-52-40
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -