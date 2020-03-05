|
|
|
DANIEL Ruby Miriam
(née Inskip)
1st August 1940 - 16th February 2020
Passed away peacefully at home following a long illness, aged 79 years. Beloved wife to Brian, sister to Pearl, much loved and adored auntie to
Tracy & Beverley, great-auntie to
Kelly & Daniel and a great-great-auntie to Seth & Leo.
"A gem by name and a gem by nature"
She will be sorely missed by
all who loved and knew her
and not forgotten.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford,
MK41 0RL on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 11.30am. Flowers or donations as
desired, made payable to
Sue Ryder, St. John's, may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020