Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Ruth Coppin Notice
Coppin Ruth Beatrice
(née Shepherd)
Of Dame Alice Court, Bedford.
Formerly of Kempston and Chelmsford.
Passed away on 7th July 2020
aged 91 years.
Widow of Ronald.
A much loved Mum to Leslie,
Paul and Christopher (deceased).
Affectionate Mother-in-Law, Nan, Great-Grandma and friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all,
but now at peace with her Lord.
Donations if desired made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance
or
Kempston East Methodist Church
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway,
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 16, 2020
