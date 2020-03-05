Home

Salvatore Contino Notice
Contino Salvatore


Sadly passed away on
13th February 2020
at Bedford Hospital,
aged 86 years.
Much loved Husband to Maria.
Devoted Father to
Lia and Giuseppe.
Proud Grandfather to Sofia.
Deeply missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Francesca Cabrini R.C. Church
Bedford on
Monday 16th March 2020
10.30am

Improvvisamente si e
spento all eta di 86 anni
Bedford Hospital il 13th February 2020
Ne danno il triste annuncio
la amata moglie Maria
I figli Lia e Giuseppe,
la nipote Sofia.
Profondamente manca a
tutti I cognati,nipoti e amici
servizio funebre che si terra' presso
St Francesca Cabrini R C Church
Bedford
Lunedi 16 Marzo 2020 alle 10.30

Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
