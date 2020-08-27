Home

Sharon Twigg

Sharon Twigg Notice
TWIGG Sharon Michelle On Tuesday
18th August 2020 peacefully at Lister Hospital, Stevenage, Bedfordshire Police Chief Inspector Sharon Twigg will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and colleagues.
A private family funeral to take place.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for the
benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support may be made via www.cheneryfunerals.co.uk
or sent together with all enquiries to
Chenery Funeral Services,
44 Bedford Road, Hitchin, SG5 2TY,
Tel: 01462 434375
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 27, 2020
