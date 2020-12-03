Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Sheila Chancellor

CHANCELLOR Sheila Mabel Passed away peacefully at home in Bower Street, Bedford on
18th November 2020, aged 92 years.
Reunited with parents, Ethel and Charles, sister Rona and brother Tom.
A much loved aunt, great-aunt and
great, great-aunt who will be missed
by all who knew her.
A private funeral service
has been arranged.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for the
Cats Protection may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 3, 2020
