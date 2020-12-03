|
|
|
CHANCELLOR Sheila Mabel Passed away peacefully at home in Bower Street, Bedford on
18th November 2020, aged 92 years.
Reunited with parents, Ethel and Charles, sister Rona and brother Tom.
A much loved aunt, great-aunt and
great, great-aunt who will be missed
by all who knew her.
A private funeral service
has been arranged.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for the
Cats Protection may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 3, 2020