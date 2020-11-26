Home

Sheila Clarke

Sheila Clarke Notice
Clarke Sheila Passed away on 18th November 2020,
aged 87 years.
A loving wife to the late Leslie, mother to Michael, Joanna & Jackie, grandmother to Matthew, Charlie, Bradley, Jake & Alex,
great nannie to Freddie.

Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium on Monday 30th November at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please but donations to 'Parkinson's Disease Society' can be sent care of
Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors, 37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford, MK40 3JG, Tel 01234 363191
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020
