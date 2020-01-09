|
|
|
Davenport
Sheila Ann
(née Brockett)
On 22 nd December 2019
Sheila passed away with peace and grace at home after a valiant and courageous fight with lung cancer,
aged 79 years.
Twice widowed, Sheila was the cherished wife of Victor Jameson
and Roy Davenport, and is survived by her devoted partner Alex.
The loving mother of Deborah,
Joanne and Sonja and the proud grandmother of Myriam,
Jonathon, Farah and Charlotte.
Sheila will be much missed
by all who knew her.
Very active within the local community, Sheila was the chairman of the
Bedford U3A, a previous chair of the
Keep Ladies Luncheon Club and an enthusiastic member of the local Women's Institute.
The funeral service, to which all
are welcome, will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Bedford
on the 20th January 2020
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Cancer Research UK may be
made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020