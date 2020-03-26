|
|
|
HEALEY Sheila Dorothy Passed away peacefully on
15th March 2020 aged 91 years.
Beloved Sister of Hazel and David.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford
on Monday 6th April 2020
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice
may be sent direct to the charity
or c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 26, 2020