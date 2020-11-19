|
|
|
SHEILA DOROTHY HOLDING It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Sheila Holding (Chandler) on
5 November 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife to Eric (deceased).
Devoted Mother to
Valerie, Vivien and Christine,
much loved Granny to Ross,
Kerrie, Louise, Tomás and Aislin
and Great Granny to
Daniel, Lucas, Matthew,
Marcus, Josh, Abigail and Jack.
A private family funeral will
take place on 3 December.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired,
to Alzheimer's Society may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 19, 2020