Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Pope

Notice Condolences

Sheila Pope Notice
Pope Sheila Lucy
(nee Hull) Aged 78 years
Peacefully in Bedford Hospital on 29th February 2020
with her family by her side.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved Mum to Steve, Tina and Andy, mother-in-law to Jeanne and Jo and Nanny to her eight grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, but we are comforted to know that she is at last free from pain and reunited with her beloved Bob.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at the Parish Church of St Mary's Keysoe followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made on the
day for Sheila's favourite charities,
The Kimbolton Medical Centre
or Macmillan Woodlands Centre.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals Bedford, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE. Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -