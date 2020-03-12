|
Pope Sheila Lucy
(nee Hull) Aged 78 years
Peacefully in Bedford Hospital on 29th February 2020
with her family by her side.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved Mum to Steve, Tina and Andy, mother-in-law to Jeanne and Jo and Nanny to her eight grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, but we are comforted to know that she is at last free from pain and reunited with her beloved Bob.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at the Parish Church of St Mary's Keysoe followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made on the
day for Sheila's favourite charities,
The Kimbolton Medical Centre
or Macmillan Woodlands Centre.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals Bedford, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE. Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020