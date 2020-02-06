|
O'DELL Shirley Mary Passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on 25th January 2020 aged 83 years.
A loving wife to Keith, mother to Karen, Elaine and Mark (deceased), a grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2.30pm on Monday 10th February 2020 at
All Saints Church, Kempston.
All flowers welcome, but donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020