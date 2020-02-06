Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley O'Dell

Notice Condolences

Shirley O'Dell Notice
O'DELL Shirley Mary Passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on 25th January 2020 aged 83 years.
A loving wife to Keith, mother to Karen, Elaine and Mark (deceased), a grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2.30pm on Monday 10th February 2020 at
All Saints Church, Kempston.
All flowers welcome, but donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -