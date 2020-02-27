|
Siobhan Annette Sacceddu Peacefully on
18th February aged 63 years.
Mum to Emma, Laura, Kevin and Danny.
Much loved Grandmother, Sister, Auntie and friend.
Siobhan will be sadly missed,
may she forever rest in peace.
Reception into St. Josephs RC Church on Wednesday 11th March at 5pm.
Requiem Mass takes place on
Thursday 12th March at 10.45am
followed by interment
at Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
St.John's Hospice Moggerhanger
may be given via memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020