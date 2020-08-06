|
Stanley
'Ralph'
Ames It is with deep sadness
that we have to announce the loss
of Ralph Ames on
23 July 2020 aged 95 years.
Dear husband to Anne (deceased),
a much loved Dad to
Lesley, Michael (deceased),
Pauline and Kathryn,
a special father-in-law, dearly loved grandad and great grandad, and
a very special friend to Joy.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
A private family service will take place.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation,
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE,
Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 6, 2020