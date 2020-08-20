|
|
|
Pearson Stephen Of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 5th August 2020
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of June,
loving dad to Shawn and Cairon,
a dear grandee to Owen and Frank
and brother to Antonia.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private Funeral Service will be
held in due course.
Donations, in memory of Stephen for
Prostate Cancer UK or the
Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital
may be made via www.memorygiving.com
/stephenpearson
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 20, 2020