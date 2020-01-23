|
In Loving Memory
Stuart John Endersby 15th January 1951
to 2nd January 2020.
After a short stay in Bedford Hospital, our loving Stuart passed away.
He leaves behind his dear wife Gale, and children; Debbie, Emma,
Tristan and Jen.
The funeral will be at 1:45pm
on the 4th February 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only, those wishing to make a donation can do so in Stuart's name at www.memorygiving.com,
the proceeds to go to the Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TF,
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020